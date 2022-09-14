EQS-DD: Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.09.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Othmar │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Nagl │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft │ └─────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299003LP3FEIX2HYD09 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A2ZQB7 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 96.50 EUR │ 50000 EUR │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 96.5000 EUR │ 50000.0000 EUR │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 12/09/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft Brucknerstraße 8 1043 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.hypo-wohnbaubank.at/ End of News EQS News Service 78115 14.09.2022 CET/CEST