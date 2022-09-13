EQS-AFR: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG / Release of Financial Reports Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report 13.09.2022 / 10:08 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/wir-ueber-uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/2022_Halbjahresfinanzbericht22_DE_A4.pdf?forceDownload=1 Language: English Address: [2] https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/wir-ueber-uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/2022_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_EN_A4_WEB.pdf?forceDownload=1 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.09.2022 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG Promenade 11-13 4021 Linz Austria Internet: www.sparkasse-ooe.at End of News EQS News Service 1441201 13.09.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/wir-ueber-uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/2022_Halbjahresfinanzbericht22_DE_A4.pdf?forceDownload=1 2. https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/wir-ueber-uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/2022_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_EN_A4_WEB.pdf?forceDownload=1