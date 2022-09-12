EQS-PVR: PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Palfinger AG PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 12.09.2022 / 12:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Montreal, 11.9.2022 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: PALFINGER AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership City: Montreal Country: Canada 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 8.9.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 4,00 % 0,00 % 4,00 % 37 593 285 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 3,99 % 0,00 % 3,99 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000758305 1 504 388 4,00 % SUBTOTAL A 1 504 388 4,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) Global Alpha 1 Capital Management Partnership Global Alpha 2 Capital 1 4,00 % 4,00 % Management Ltd. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian based discretionary asset manager, and has filed the notification on behalf of a number of pooled funds and client accounts, for which Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. has discretionary control of voting rights. The pooled fund units are held by various clients. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. does not hold any of the shares on its own behalf. Montreal am 11.9.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 12.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Internet: www.palfinger.ag End of News EQS News Service 1440129 12.09.2022 CET/CEST