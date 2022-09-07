EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 07.09.2022 / 15:53 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Kapsch TrafficCom – Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting. Vienna, September 7, 2022. Today’s Annual General Meeting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG passed the following resolutions: • No dividend will be paid out for the 2021/22 financial year; the entire net retained profits will be carried forward to new account. • Sabine Kauper again elected to the Supervisory Board. Term of office ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the formal approval of actions for financial year 2022/23. • Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board in office in financial year 2021/22. • PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, appointed as auditor and Group auditor for financial year 2022/23. • Remuneration Report 2021/22 approved. Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion. With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems. Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million. Press contact: Carolin Treichl Ingrid Riegler Executive Vice President Marketing & Head of Corporate Communications Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria Austria P +43 50 811 1710 P +43 50 811 1724 [1]carolin.treichl @ kapsch.net [2]ingrid.riegler @ kapsch.net Investor contact: Hans Lang Investor Relations Officer Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria P +43 50 811 1122 [3]ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 50811 1122 Fax: +43 50811 99 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 WKN: A0MUZU Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1437681 End of News EQS News Service 1437681 07.09.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. carolin.treichl @ kapsch.net 2. ingrid.riegler @ kapsch.net 3. ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net