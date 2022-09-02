EQS-AFR: Novomatic AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Novomatic AG / Release of Financial Reports Novomatic AG: Release of a Financial report 02.09.2022 / 16:15 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Novomatic AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2022-09/NAG_HJ22.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2022-09/NAG_HY22.pdf ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Novomatic AG Wiener Straße 158 2352 Gumpoldskirchen Austria Internet: www.novomatic.com End of News EQS News Service 1434127 02.09.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2022-09/NAG_HJ22.pdf 2. https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2022-09/NAG_HY22.pdf