EQS-News: SunMirror AG: DEVELOPMENTS IN AUGUST - PERSONNEL CHANGES & FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF RESOURCE PROJECTS

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SunMirror AG: DEVELOPMENTS IN AUGUST - PERSONNEL CHANGES & FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF RESOURCE PROJECTS 02.09.2022 / 14:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ SUNMIRROR AG: DEVELOPMENTS IN AUGUST - PERSONNEL CHANGES & FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF RESOURCE PROJECTS Zug, Schweiz: 02 September 2022. SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that the Board of Directors found a new and qualified Chief Financial Officer in Laurent Quelin, who assumed this role on 01 September. Laurent Quelin is a proven financial expert, who brings extensive industry experience in the commodities and mining sector. In senior positions, he has overseen the financing of numerous junior mining companies. Laurent Quelin replaces Flavia Sennhauser in her function, who stepped down as a member of the Board of Directors at the beginning of August and is therefore not seeking an extension of her function and will leave at the next General Meeting. SunMirror AG is extremely grateful to Ms Sennhauser for her commitment. The Board is currently in the process of replacing the two existing directors of Lithium 1 Pty Ltd. It is intended that Roger Hermann, an authorised signatory of SunMirror AG and a director of SunMirror Luxembourg, will be appointed as the representative of SunMirror AG and another trusted Australian resident (in accordance with local regulations) as new directors of the Company. The necessary administrative steps have been taken and are expected to be completed by the end of September. Roger Hermann will also join the Board of Directors of Pharlap Holdings Pte Ltd to ensure that the parent company retains control at this subsidiary at all times as well. SunMirror AG has recently completed all relevant environmental impact assessments for the 100% owned Moolyella Lithium Project in Western Australia. A plan of work (POW) is currently being finalised for submission to the relevant authorities for an initial drilling programme to test various locations that the company believes are prospective for spodumene-bearing pegmatite. Drilling contractors are currently being contacted to review and bid on this drilling work. In addition, SunMirror AG will shortly commence environmental assessments on the 100% owned Kingston Keith project, which is prospective for both gold and nickel. Once completed, the information will be used to plan and submit a work plan to the relevant authorities for an initial drill programme targeting the potential down-dip extension of gold mineralisation beneath the near-surface historic gold occurrences. * * * * * About SunMirror AG The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a “mine-to-market” approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry “best practice.” The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com. Contact Dr. Reuter Investor Relations Dr. Eva Reuter Office Frankfurt Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37 Tower 185 60327 Frankfurt – Germany Phone:+49 (0) 69 1532 5857 Office Münster Oststr. 12b 48145 Münster – Germany Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info @ sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1434555 End of News EQS News Service 1434555 02.09.2022 CET/CEST