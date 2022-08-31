EQS-AFR: Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.rlbooe.at/halbjahresfinanzbericht2022