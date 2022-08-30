EQS-AFR: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG / Release of Financial Reports Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG: Release of a Financial report 30.08.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] http://www.hypo.at/halbjahresfinanzbericht2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.08.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG Landstraße 38 4010 Linz Austria Internet: https://www.hypo.at End of News EQS News Service 1428723 30.08.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. http://www.hypo.at/halbjahresfinanzbericht2022