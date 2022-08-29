EQS-Adhoc: VIG CEO Elisabeth Stadler will not renew her mandate as chairwoman of the management board after 7½ years in office

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Personnel VIG CEO Elisabeth Stadler will not renew her mandate as chairwoman of the management board after 7½ years in office 29-Aug-2022 / 11:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Today Elisabeth Stadler informed the chairman of the supervisory board of Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe that, after 7½ years as chairwoman of the management board and in view of her having reached the retirement age in 2021, she will not be available for a renewal of her board mandate which expires on 30 June 2023. Elisabeth Stadler will continue in her position as chairwoman of the management board until the end of the current mandate. The chairman of the supervisory board has asked Elisabeth Stadler to continue to be available to VIG Group after her term of office on the management board, particularly for supervisory board functions. Contact: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Investor Relations 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 Wolfgang Haas Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029 E-Mail: wolfgang.haas @ vig.com Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com All news releases are also available at http://www.vig.com/ir.