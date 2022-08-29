EQS-News: Photovoltaic systems from W.E.B to generate 1.5 GWh of solar power for SBO

EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Photovoltaic systems from W.E.B to generate 1.5 GWh of solar power for SBO 29.08.2022 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ternitz, 29 August 2022. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) takes another step under its crisis-proof energy concept: solar power generated on the company's business premises will supply production at the SBO plant in Ternitz. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new photovoltaic plants was held by Gerald Grohmann, CEO of SBO, and Frank Dumeier, CEO of W.E.B Windenergie AG. From 2023 on, the systems covering a generator area of 7,000 square meters are expected to produce around 1,450 MWh of regional energy annually. This will avoid CO[2] emissions amounting to 434,000 kg per year. In its "Strategy 2030”, SBO has defined one of its targets to further reduce the Group's greenhouse gas emissions. The new PV systems will make a significant contribution to reach this goal. Until now, the existing rooftop system has supplied 180 MWh per year, generating savings of 54,000 kg of CO[2] per year. "Global energy security is the fundamental topic of our core business, and so it is only natural for us to also take measures to ensure energy supply security for our own production. The new photovoltaic plant will deliver local, green electricity and cover a large part of our energy demand in Ternitz. We have launched similar projects at our sites in Texas as well, which will further reduce our CO[2] emissions," says SBO’s CEO Gerald Grohmann. The photovoltaic plant will be built and operated by W.E.B, and the project will be realized entirely without any public subsidies. 100% of the solar power generated will be supplied to SBO on the basis of a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The ground-mounted systems will have a total installed capacity of around 1.4 MW[p], with the modules being set up in east-west orientation (PEG system) in a way rainwater seeps into the ground unhindered and there is no sealing of open spaces. This system has proven itself repeatedly in W.E.B projects, thanks to its simple installation and sound solar harvest. "Austrian companies need solutions in the current energy crisis. As this project shows, W.E.B is able to offer such solutions. This regionally generated electricity is a step toward energy independence for Austria and, on top of that, it is clean energy produced by the power of the sun," says W.E.B’s CEO Frank Dumeier, indicating the direction to take for achieving the switch to renewable energies. Photo: SBO’s CEO Grohmann and W.E.B’s CEO Dumeier at the groundbreaking ceremony for the PV systems in Ternitz, available for download on [1] www.sbo.at/news photo credit: Andreas Morawa/SBO About SBO SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is the global market leader in the production of high-alloy, non-magnetic stainless steels and high-precision manufacture of stainless steels into special components for the oil, gas and other industries by applying innovative traditional and additive technologies such as Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), a 3D metal printing technology. The SBO Group is equally recognized worldwide for its high-efficiency drilling tools and equipment for the oil and gas industry. The Group employs a workforce of more than 1,400 worldwide and is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. Making an active contribution to energy transition is a key element of the Group's Strategy 2030. With its high-quality products and technologies, the SBO Group already today provides for an increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly supply of energy. While oil and gas remain the most important energy sources, the company's new strategy is a response to changing environmental and climate targets. More detailed information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the Annual Report at [2] https://www.sbo.at/publikationen About W.E.B WEB Windenergie AG develops and operates power plants based on renewable energies with a focus on wind power and photovoltaic power. For more than 25 years, the company has harnessed the power of wind, water and the sun to produce valuable green electricity. The currently 299 power plants have a total capacity of around 574 MW, indirectly covering the electricity demand of more than 420,000 households. In addition to Austria, the company is operating in Germany, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Canada and the USA. WEB Windenergie AG is a citizen investment company whose unlisted shares are traded with the support of the www.traderoom.at online platform. Currently, W.E.B has more than 6,000 shareholders. [3] https://web.energy/at/ Further inquiry note: Andreas Böcskör, Group Communications Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG phone: +43 2630 315 ext 252, fax ext 101 E-Mail: [4]a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at Beate Zöchmeister, Head of Communications and Investor Relations WEB Windenergie AG Phone: +43 2848 6336–19; mobile: +43 664 962 70 04 E-Mail: [5]beate.zoechmeister @ web.energy Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Senior Adivsor Metrum Communications GmbH Phone: +43 1 504 69 87 ext W 351 E-Mail: [6]i.fueredi @ metrum.at ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.08.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Hauptstrasse 2 2630 Ternitz Austria Phone: +43 (0)2630/315110 Fax: +43 (0)2630/315101 E-mail: sboe @ sbo.co.at Internet: http://www.sbo.at ISIN: AT0000946652 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1429627 End of News EQS News Service 1429627 29.08.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1df0adff56c3562744aaa452d1bf82ca&application_id=1429627&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a6f1465d21597ff93a3a12ea5cbf186b&application_id=1429627&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=82d4f7d5213d6e2da17b913522fe8e8c&application_id=1429627&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 4. a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at 5. mailto:beate.zoechmeister@web 6. i.fueredi @ metrum.at