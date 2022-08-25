EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report 25.08.2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2022.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Half-year_Financial_Report_2022.pdf ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.08.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1428131 25.08.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2022.pdf 2. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Half-year_Financial_Report_2022.pdf