EQS-AFR: Hypo Tirol Bank AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Hypo Tirol Bank AG / Release of Financial Reports Hypo Tirol Bank AG: Release of a Financial report 24.08.2022 / 10:44 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Hypo Tirol Bank AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.hypotirol.com/investorrelations/geschaeftsberichte ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24.08.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Hypo Tirol Bank AG Meraner Straße 8 6020 Innsbruck Austria Internet: www.hypotirol.com End of News EQS News Service 1427079 24.08.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.hypotirol.com/investorrelations/geschaeftsberichte