EQS-DD: ams-OSRAM AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH │ └──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Wolfgang │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Leitner │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────┐ │ ams-OSRAM AG │ └──────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A18XM4 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬─────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼─────────────┤ │ 8.150 CHF │ 67832 Units │ ├───────────┼─────────────┤ │ 8.148 CHF │ 11314 Units │ ├───────────┼─────────────┤ │ 8.146 CHF │ 9265 Units │ ├───────────┼─────────────┤ │ 8.144 CHF │ 4590 Units │ ├───────────┼─────────────┤ │ 8.142 CHF │ 5623 Units │ ├───────────┼─────────────┤ │ 8.140 CHF │ 1376 Units │ └───────────┴─────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 8.1485 CHF │ 100000.0000 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 17/08/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ SIX Swiss Exchange │ ├───────┼────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XSWX │ └───────┴────────────────────┘