EQS-AFR: Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report 18.08.2022 / 08:42 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.hypo-wohnbaubank.at/PDF/Halbjahresbericht-2022_WBB.pdf ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.08.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Hypo-Wohnbaubank Aktiengesellschaft Brucknerstraße 8 1043 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.hypo-wohnbaubank.at/ End of News EQS News Service 1422897 18.08.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.hypo-wohnbaubank.at/PDF/Halbjahresbericht-2022_WBB.pdf