EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG: Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act

Flughafen Wien AG: Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act 18.08.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Flughafen Wien AG Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft announces that the statements by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz – the "Act") and the expert assessment pursuant to section 14 (2) in conjunction with section 13 of the Act on the voluntary public partial offer (sections 4 et seqq of the Act) made by Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. to the shareholders of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 11 August 2022 are available free of charge at the corporate seat of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, Office Park 1, 1300 Wien Flughafen, Investor Relations from 18 August 2022 and are also available on the website www.viennaairport.com/partial_takeover_offer_ifm_2022 .

In addition, the statements are available from the receiving and payment agent UniCredit Bank Austria AG, Rothschildplatz 1, 1020 Vienna and will be published on the website of the Takeover Commission at www.takeover.at.

Vienna, 18 August 2022
The Management Board

Contact:
Christian Schmidt
Head of Investor Relations
Flughafen Wien AG
Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126
E-mail: christian.schmidt @ viennaairport.com