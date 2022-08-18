EQS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Flughafen Wien AG / Release of Financial Reports Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report 18.08.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Flughafen Wien AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte Language: English Address: [2] https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.08.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Flughafen Wien AG Postfach 1 1300 Wien-Flughafen Austria Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com End of News EQS News Service 1422833 18.08.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte 2. https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports