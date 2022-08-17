EQS-AFR: FACC AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: FACC AG / Release of Financial Reports FACC AG: Release of a Financial report 17.08.2022 / 07:15 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ FACC AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.facc.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Geschaeftsbericht-2022 Language: English Address: [2] https://www.facc.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/Financial-Reports-2022 Remarks: FACC records significant revenue growth and scheduled earnings improvement in the first half of the year • 12.5% year-on-year revenue growth in the first half of 2022 • Revenues of EUR 270.1 million underscore global growth path in the aviation industry • EBIT doubles to EUR 6.1 million in the first half of 2022 • Outlook for the second half of 2022 remains unchanged The positive market development continues in the second quarter: with an increase in revenue of 12.5% compared to the first half ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17.08.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: FACC AG Fischerstraße 9 4910 Ried im Innkreis Austria Internet: www.facc.com End of News EQS News Service 1421877 17.08.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.facc.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Geschaeftsbericht-2022 2. https://www.facc.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/Financial-Reports-2022