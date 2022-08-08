EQS-DD: ams-OSRAM AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.08.2022 / 08:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH │ └──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Wolfgang │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Leitner │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────┐ │ ams-OSRAM AG │ └──────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A18XM4 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬─────────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 8.162 CHF │ 900000.00 Units │ └───────────┴─────────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 8.1620 CHF │ 900000.0000 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 04/08/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.08.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: ams-OSRAM AG Tobelbader Straße 30 8141 Premstaetten Austria Internet: https://ams-osram.com/ End of News EQS News Service 77301 08.08.2022