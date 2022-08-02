EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Peter │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Anzeletti-Reikl │ └───────────────┴─────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen Bank International AG │ └──────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000606306 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 12.77 EUR │ 800 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 12.7700 EUR │ 800.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 02/08/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────┐ │ Name: │ Tradegate │ ├───────┼───────────┤ │ MIC: │ TGAT │ └───────┴───────────┘ 02.08.2022 Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 A-1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.rbinternational.com