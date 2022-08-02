EQS-CMS: PALFINGER AG: Other admission duties to follow

Notice of a transaction and report according to section 7 Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018 Palfinger AG has for purposes of a reversal of the cross-shareholding between PALFINGER and SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES acquired on July 28, 2022 a total of 2,826,516 of PALFINGER AG's own shares over-the-counter from Sany Europe GmbH at a price of EUR 35.20 per share. This corresponds to 7.52% of the voting rights. According to section 7 para 2 Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018, Palfinger AG publishes the following information concerning this acquisition: Date of Number of Thereof Thereof Quota Maximum Minimum Weighted Total transfer acquired via over of consideration consideration average value of shares stock the share per share per share consideration acquired exchange counter capital (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) shares (%) (EUR) 28.7.2022 2,826,516 0 2,826,516 7.52 35.20 35.20 35.20 99,493,363.20