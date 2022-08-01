EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) 01-Aug-2022 / 19:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ RBI: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) • Net interest income up 23% quarter-on-quarter, due to higher rates in CE and SEE as well as EURRUB appreciation • Net fee and commission income up 29% quarter-on-quarter, in particular on the back of continued strong customer activity and FX business in Russia • Provisioning ratio increased significantly to 0.86% year-to-date, largely driven by the buildup of overlays and macro downgrades • Loans grew 7% year-to-date, supported by focus CE and SEE markets • Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million year-to-date, including net gain of EUR 453 million on the sale of the Bulgarian unit • CET1 ratio at 13.4% (transitional, including year-to-date result), including 75 bps from the sale of the Bulgarian unit, and despite RWA inflation and higher risk costs in Eastern Europe • Outlook has been updated Income Statement in EUR million 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 Q2/2022 Q1/2022 Net interest income 2,199 1,509 1,214 986 Net fee and commission income 1,565 903 882 683 Net trading income and fair value result 316 32 132 184 General administrative expenses (1,649) (1,386) (857) (792) Operating result 2,500 1,163 1,412 1,089 Other result (108) (74) (6) (102) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (241) (155) (82) (159) Impairment losses on financial assets (561) (100) (242) (319) Profit/loss before tax 1,590 834 1,082 508 Profit/loss after tax from continuing 641 operations 1,299 859 440 Profit/loss from discontinuing 33 operations 453 435 18 Consolidated profit 1,712 612 1,270 442 Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 Loans to customers 107,700 100,832 Deposits from customers 131,283 115,153 Total assets 214,200 192,101 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 109,025 89,928 Key ratios 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 NPE ratio 1.6% 1.6% NPE coverage ratio 60.7% 62.5% CET1 ratio (incl. result)* 13.4% 13.1% Total capital ratio (incl. result)* 16.7% 17.6% *transitional, subject to ECB approval of the regulatory deconsolidation of the Bulgarian unit Key ratios 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 Q2/2022 Q1/2022 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.37% 1.91% 2.56% 2.21% Cost/income ratio 39.7% 54.4% 37.8% 42.1% Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.86% 0.22% 0.76% 0.97% Consolidated return on equity 25.5% 9.6% 37.6% 13.2% Earnings per share in EUR 5.07 1.72 3.79 1.27 Outlook/2022 Guidance The following guidance assumes no changes to the existing footprint. All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table. In 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee and commission income of at least EUR 2.7 billion. Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected to improve by around 20 and 10 per cent, respectively in 2022. We expect stable loan volumes for the second half of 2022, with selected growth still coming from Central and Southeastern Europe. We expect OPEX in the range of EUR 3.3 to EUR 3.5 billion, including M&A integration costs, leading to an expected cost/income ratio of around 45 per cent. The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points. Consolidated return on equity is expected to be at least 15 per cent in 2022. In 2022, we expect the CET1 ratio to remain above our 13 per cent target. Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe. For more information, please contact: John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna, Austria ir @ rbinternational.com phone +43-1-71 707-2089 www.rbinternational.com