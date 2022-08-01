EQS-PVR: PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Palfinger AG PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 01.08.2022 / 15:03 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ PALFINGER AG: Notification pursuant to Section 135 Para 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act Palfinger AG has for purposes of a reversal of the cross-shareholding between PALFINGER and SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES acquired on July 28, 2022 a total of 2,826,516 of PALFINGER AG’s own shares over-the-counter from Sany Europe GmbH. This corresponds to 7.52% of the voting rights. Thus, the threshold of 5% pursuant to Section 135 Para 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act was exceeded on July 28, 2022. +++ ABOUT PALFINGER AG PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With over 12,000 employees, over 30 production sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain. PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1999 and achieved record revenue of EUR 1.84 billion in 2021. In 2022 PALFINGER is celebrating its 90th anniversary under the tagline “Celebrating the future since 1932.” Further inquiries: Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG T +43 662 2281-81100 | [1]h.roither @ palfinger.com Text and accompanying images are available in the “News” section of [2] www.palfinger.ag, [3] www.palfinger.com. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 01.08.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Internet: www.palfinger.ag End of News EQS News Service 1409689 01.08.2022 References Visible links 1. h.roither @ palfinger.com 2. about:blank 3. about:blank