EQS-AFR: Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Andritz AG / Release of Financial Reports Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report 29.07.2022 / 11:05 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Andritz AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.andritz.com/group-de/investor-relations/investors-downloads/finanzberichte Language: English Address: [2] https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.07.2022 ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Internet: www.andritz.com   End of News EQS News Service 1409293  29.07.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.andritz.com/group-de/investor-relations/investors-downloads/finanzberichte 2. https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports

