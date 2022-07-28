EQS-AFR: VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial Reports VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report 28.07.2022 / 10:07 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbund-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2022-deutsch-final.ashx Language: English Address: [2] https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbund-half-year-financial-report-2022-englisch-final.ashx ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.07.2022 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VERBUND AG Am Hof 6A 1010 Wien Austria Internet: www.verbund.com End of News EQS News Service 1408039 28.07.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbund-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2022-deutsch-final.ashx 2. https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbund-half-year-financial-report-2022-englisch-final.ashx