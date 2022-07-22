EQS-AFR: Telekom Austria AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Telekom Austria AG / Release of Financial Reports Telekom Austria AG: Release of a Financial report 22.07.2022 / 09:55 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Telekom Austria AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.a1.group/de/ir/quartalsergebnisse Language: English Address: [2] https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.07.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Telekom Austria AG Lassallestrasse 9 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: www.a1.group End of News EQS News Service 1403775 22.07.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.a1.group/de/ir/quartalsergebnisse 2. https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results