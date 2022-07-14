EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results 14-Jul-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The preliminary results for the first quarter of Business Year 2022/23, with a revenue of EUR 4,647 million, are as follows EBITDA: EUR 877 million EBIT: EUR 691 million and thus, significantly beats market expectations. Based on this excellent first quarter and the current expectations for the remaining Business Year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects an EBITDA in the amount of approximately EUR 2 billion for the entire Business Year 2022/23 (outlook to date: EBITDA between 1.8 billion and 2 billion EUR). This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks (economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy cost as well as the security of supply of natural gas in Europe) remain manageable. The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2022/23 will take place on August 4, 2022, as scheduled. Further inquiry note: voestalpine AG Peter Fleischer Head of Investor Relations voestalpine-Strasse 1 4020 Linz, Austria T. +43/50304/15-9949 peter.fleischer @ voestalpine.com [1] www.voestalpine.com voestalpine AG ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 50304/15-9949 Fax: +43 50304/55-5581 E-mail: IR @ voestalpine.com Internet: www.voestalpine.com ISIN: AT0000937503 WKN: 897200 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1398403 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1398403 14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=206d29e14e4245a37ea836eb9e03d879&application_id=1398403&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news