EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.07.2022 / 13:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼───────┤ │ First name: │ Josef │ ├───────────────┼───────┤ │ Last name(s): │ GRITZ │ └───────────────┴───────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────┐ │ voestalpine AG │ └────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000937503 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Acquisition as part of the employee participation program │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 27.28 EUR │ 109 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 27.2800 EUR │ 109.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 08/07/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.07.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.voestalpine.com End of News EQS News Service 76893 14.07.2022