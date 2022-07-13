EQS-News: Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective July 31, 2022

EQS-News: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective July 31, 2022 13.07.2022 / 20:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Bregenz, 13 July 2022 - The member of the management board Andrew Thorndike and the supervisory board today mutually agreed to terminate Andrew Thorndike's board mandate effective 31 July 2022. The supervisory board expressively thanks Andrew Thorndike for his commitment to the company. Andrew Thorndike has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wolford AG since 1 October 2019. He drove and largely completed the restructuring of the company. In 2021, the company achieved the best EBITDA in 10 years. The supervisory board has initiated the process of appointing a new member of the management board. Until his appointment, management board member Silvia Azzali will manage the business as sole director. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.07.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1397587 End of News EQS News Service 1397587 13.07.2022