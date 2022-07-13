EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective 31 July 2022

Bregenz, 13 July 2022 - The member of the management board Andrew Thorndike and the supervisory board today mutually agreed to terminate Andrew Thorndike's board mandate effective 31 July 2022. The supervisory board has initiated the process of appointing a new member of the management board. Until this appointment, management board member Silvia Azzali will manage the business as sole director.