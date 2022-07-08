EQS-Adhoc: RATH AG: Successful placement of promissory note loan

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rath AG / Key word(s): Financing RATH AG: Successful placement of promissory note loan 08-Jul-2022 / 12:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ad Hoc Report 08.07.2022 Successful placement of promissory note loan In a very challenging capital market environment, RATH Aktiengesellschaft has placed a promissory note loan in the amount of 40 million euros with maturities of 5 and 7 years. The transaction comprises tranches with both fixed and variable interest rates. The placement was made with institutional investors from Austria and Germany. Rath Aktiengesellschaft is using the transaction proceeds to refinance upcoming repayments and to secure long-term liquidity. - Issue volume of 40 million euros - Oversubscription despite challenging capital market environment - Pricing at the lower end of the marketing range - Proceeds from the issue will be used to secure general, long-term liquidity and to refinance upcoming repayments The transaction was supported by the arrangers Erste Bank GmbH. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Rath AG Walfischgasse 14 1010 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 513 4427-0 Fax: +43 1 513 4428-87 Internet: www.rath-group.com ISIN: AT0000767306 WKN: 878275 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1393931 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1393931 08-Jul-2022 CET/CEST