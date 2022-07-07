EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Dividend AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting 07.07.2022 / 15:50

Results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting Leoben – Today's 28th Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S), which was held virtually, adopted a dividend of € 0.90 per share for the financial year 2021/22. This value consists of a basic dividend of € 0.78 and a special dividend of € 0.12 per share. The ex-dividend day is 26 July 2022, the record day is 27 July 2022 and the dividend payment day is 28 July 2022. Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed the statutory auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022/23. All other agenda items presented for resolution were also adopted by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting. For the voting results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting 2022 please visit www.ats.net. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 13,000 people. For further information please visit www.ats.net Press contact: Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations contact: Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria www.ats.net