EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.07.2022 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Gerhard │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Hanke │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────┐ │ Wienerberger AG │ └─────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000831706 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼────────────┤ │ 21.020 EUR │ 1094 Units │ ├────────────┼────────────┤ │ 21.040 EUR │ 1983 Units │ ├────────────┼────────────┤ │ 21.000 EUR │ 123 Units │ └────────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 21.031625 EUR │ 3200 Units │ └───────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 01/07/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna │ ├───────┼────────┤ │ MIC: │ WBAH │ └───────┴────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.07.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 76617 04.07.2022