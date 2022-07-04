EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.07.2022 / 11:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ Dipl-Ing. │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Franz │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ ROTTER │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────┐ │ voestalpine AG │ └────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000937503 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 20.72 EUR │ 1320 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 20.72 EUR │ 483 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 20.72 EUR │ 436 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 20.72 EUR │ 270 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 20.72 EUR │ 250 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 20.70 EUR │ 241 Units │ └───────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 20.7184 EUR │ 3000.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 01/07/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Wiener Boerse AG │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.07.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.voestalpine.com End of News EQS News Service 76615 04.07.2022