EQS-AGM: STRABAG SE: AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting STRABAG SE: AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT 04.07.2022 / 08:53 Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ STRABAG SE Villach AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT regarding the dividend for the 2021 financial year ISIN: AT000000STR1 The 18th Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 24 June 2022 voted to pay out a dividend of € 2.00 per share for the 2021 financial year, with dividend payment date on 5 July 2022 and ex-dividend date of 1 July 2022. The dividend announcement was published on 24 June 2022. 1. Original dividend announcement According to the dividend announcement of 24 June 2022, the dividend was to be paid by means of book-entry securities (ISIN AT0000A2YCU0) that were to be registered on 5 July 2022 for each bearer share at the custodian bank of the respective shareholder. The book-entry securities would have entitled the shareholders to receive the dividend against reciprocal and simultaneous transfer of the book-entry securities. In the dividend announcement, the company had reserved the right to change the modalities of the dividend payment. 1. Amended dividend announcement Payment of the dividend for the 2021 financial year, approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 June 2022, will be made directly to the respective custodian bank of the shareholders via OeKB CSD GmbH on 5 July 2022. The payment of the dividend via OeKB CSD GmbH without the use of book-entry securities has now become possible because other means have been found to ensure that STRABAG SE does not pay a dividend to MKAO “Rasperia Trading Limited” during the dividend pay-out. The dividend will be paid out less 27.5 % capital gains tax by means of a credit entry at the custodian bank. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna. As a result of the amended procedure, no book-entry securities will be registered for shareholders with regard to the dividend for the 2021 financial year and the confirmation form previously required for redemption of the book-entry securities (24 June 2022) available at [1] www.strabag.com is no longer required for the redemption of the dividend for the 2021 financial year. A reimbursement of expenses is therefore not applicable. Villach, July 2022 The Management Board ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.07.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: STRABAG SE Donau-City-Straße 9 1220 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 1 22422 - 1174 Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177 E-mail: investor.relations @ strabag.com Internet: www.strabag.com ISIN: AT000000STR1 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1389499 04.07.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0909229f816924524cc479bdca808161&application_id=1389499&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news