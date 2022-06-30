EQS-AFR: Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Energie AG Oberösterreich / Release of Financial Reports Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report 30.06.2022 / 18:40 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Energie AG Oberösterreich hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.energieag.at/halbjahresfinanzbericht2022 Language: English Address: [2] https://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Energie AG Oberösterreich Böhmerwaldstraße 3, Postfach 298 4020 Linz Austria   End of News EQS News Service 1388321  30.06.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.energieag.at/halbjahresfinanzbericht2022 2. https://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2022

