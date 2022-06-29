EQS-Adhoc: MAR Notification - Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aqueduct European Clo 7-2022 Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MAR Notification - Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company 29-Jun-2022 / 21:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ MAR Notification - Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Disclosure of insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer") issuance of €60,000,000 Subordinated Promissory Notes Dublin, June 29, 2022 - Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company (Vienna MTF, ISIN: IE0006JEKY98), a designated activity company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Ireland and established to, inter alia, acquire, manage, hold, sell, dispose of, finance and trade in all forms of financial assets and to carry on the business of a qualifying company within the meaning of section 110 of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 (as amended) of Ireland. It has come to the attention of the Issuer that pursuant to the terms of a warehouse deed entered into between, among others, HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP (as Retention Holder) and the Issuer dated 16 September 2021, a Reinvestment Period End Date occurred on 17 June 2022. - End of Insider Information - Contact: The Directors Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company 32 Molesworth Street Dublin 2 Ireland Telephone: +353 697 3200 Email: [1]mfdublin @ maples.com Disclaimer This release may contain forward-looking statements and information concerning Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 DAC and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 DAC may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 DAC assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Aqueduct European Clo 7-2022 Designated Activity Company 32 Molesworth Street D02Y512 Dublin Ireland Phone: +353 697 3200 ISIN: IE0006JEKY98 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF)) EQS News ID: 1387183 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1387183 29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. mfdublin @ maples.com