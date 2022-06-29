EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Changes to Travelex’s Board of Directors

EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Personnel Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Changes to Travelex’s Board of Directors 29.06.2022 / 12:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Changes to Travelex's Board of Directors Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 29 June 2022 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex") 29 June 2022 Travelex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors Travelex is pleased to announce the following changes to its board of directors ("Travelex Board"). Following Travelex's [1]market announcement on 19 April 2022, Richard Wazacz has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Travelex and Executive Director on the Travelex Board, with effect from 28 June 2022. He joins Travelex from Brickvest, where he has been the CEO since late 2020. Prior to that Richard spent six years at the Octopus Group, where he was the founder CEO of a number of new fintech businesses. Richard succeeds Donald Muir, who joined Travelex as CEO in August 2020. Donald transitioned to the role of Non-Executive Director on the Travelex Board on 28 June 2022. Furthermore, James Wescott, Non-Executive Director on the Travelex Board, stepped down from his board responsibilities on 28 June 2022. Travelex recently announced the creation of more than 1,200 new international jobs following a series of major new contract wins across the APAC, Europe, MET and UK regions as both the international travel and FX markets continue to recover strongly post-pandemic. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: [2]Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale @ travelex.com For other enquiries: [3]Press @ travelex.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [4]rns @ lseg.com or visit [5] www.rns.com. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.06.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 8 Sackville Street W1S 3DG London United Kingdom Phone: +44(0)7584336458 E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale @ travelex.com Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936 WKN: A284QJ Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1386559 End of News EQS News Service 1386559 29.06.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1f2bd5f588e6e10107413e30b3759188&application_id=1386559&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale @ travelex.com 3. Press @ travelex.com 4. rns @ lseg.com 5. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=1386559&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news