EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.06.2022 / 17:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────────┤ │ First name: │ Herbert │ ├───────────────┼──────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Eibensteiner │ └───────────────┴──────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────┐ │ voestalpine AG │ └────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000937503 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 21.32 EUR │ 99 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 21.32 EUR │ 140 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 21.30 EUR │ 248 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 21.32 EUR │ 249 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 21.32 EUR │ 250 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 21.32 EUR │ 275 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 21.34 EUR │ 739 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 21.3249 EUR │ 2000.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 28/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Wiener Boerse AG │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.voestalpine.com End of News EQS News Service 76469 28.06.2022