EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 28.06.2022 / 14:30 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wienerberger AG has repurchased 5,409,940 shares of treasury stock as part of its ongoing share buyback program 2022 and holds a total of 5,791,850 shares of treasury stock as of June 24, 2022. This corresponds to 5.028% of the voting rights of Wienerberger AG. Thus, the reporting threshold of 5% pursuant to § 135 (3) Stock Exchange Act was exceeded on June 24, 2022. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1385667 28.06.2022