EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Dublin, Ireland, 24.6.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States of America (the) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.6.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total Total number rights through of both of voting attached to financial/other in % rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + issuer 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation 4,87 % 0,00 % 4,87 % 115 187 982 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 5,66 % 0,00 % 5,66 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 5 606 245 4,87 % SUBTOTAL A 5 606 245 4,87 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 FMR LLC 2 FIAM Holdings LLC 1 3 FIAM LLC 2 0,91 % 0,91 % Fidelity 4 Institutional Asset 2 0,48 % 0,48 % Management Trust Company Fidelity Management 5 & Research Company 1 3,22 % 3,22 % LLC 6 Fidelity Management 1 0,02 % 0,02 % Trust Company FMR Investment 7 Management (UK) 5 0,24 % 0,24 % Limited 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Dublin, Ireland am 24.6.2022