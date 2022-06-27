EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Alle
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Semperit AG Holding Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 27.06.2022 / 10:16 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018   Dublin, Ireland, 24.6.2022   Overview 1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States of America (the) 4. Name of shareholder(s):  5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.6.2022   6. Total positions     % of voting rights     % of voting through   Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation         on the date on which 4.50 % 0.00 % 4.50 % 20 573 434 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous         notification (if 4.25 % 0.00 % 4.25 % applicable)     Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation:   A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000785555   925 439   4.50 % SUBTOTAL A 925 439 4.50 %     B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised               SUBTOTAL B.1         B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights                   SUBTOTAL B.2         8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by  directly instruments held of both No. (%)  directly (%) (%) 1 FMR LLC         2 FIAM Holdings 1       LLC 3 FIAM LLC 2 0.51 %   0.51 % Fidelity 4 Management & 1 3.73 %   3.73 % Research Company LLC Fidelity 5 Management 1 0.26 %   0.26 % Trust Company                 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.   10. Sonstige Kommentare: Threshold crossed by a Controlled Undertaking.    Dublin, Ireland, 24.6.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.semperitgroup.com   End of News EQS News Service 1384363  27.06.2022 

