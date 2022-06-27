EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Semperit AG Holding Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 27.06.2022 / 10:16 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Dublin, Ireland, 24.6.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States of America (the) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.6.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 4.50 % 0.00 % 4.50 % 20 573 434 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 4.25 % 0.00 % 4.25 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000785555 925 439 4.50 % SUBTOTAL A 925 439 4.50 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 FMR LLC 2 FIAM Holdings 1 LLC 3 FIAM LLC 2 0.51 % 0.51 % Fidelity 4 Management & 1 3.73 % 3.73 % Research Company LLC Fidelity 5 Management 1 0.26 % 0.26 % Trust Company 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Threshold crossed by a Controlled Undertaking. Dublin, Ireland, 24.6.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.semperitgroup.com End of News EQS News Service 1384363 27.06.2022