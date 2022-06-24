EQS-CMS: Palfinger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Palfinger AG / Notification on buy-back program Palfinger AG: Other admission duties to follow 24.06.2022 / 16:06 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ PALFINGER AG: Acquisition of own shares in the amount of 7.52% on the basis of the reversal of the cross-shareholding with SANY Bergheim, June 24, 2022 As already published on December 15, 2021 the Management Board of PALFINGER AG has – on the basis of the authorization granted by the 33rd Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2021 in accordance with section 65 (1) (8) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) and published on April 7, 2021 via an electronic information dissemination system – for purposes of a reversal of the cross-shareholding between PALFINGER and SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES decided to acquire a total of 2,826,516 of PALFINGER AG’s own shares over-the-counter from SANY EUROPE GMBH. The transaction was expected to be closed by December 31, 2023. This corresponds to 7.52% of the share capital. The Supervisory Board of PALFINGER AG has resolved to consent to the reversal of the cross-shareholding and this acquisition of own shares at its board meeting on December 13, 2021. The completion of this transaction and the transfer of the 2,826,516 own shares from SANY EUROPE GMBH is now expected to take place on June 29, 2022. The transfer of the own shares to PALFINGER AG together with a cash payment of approximately EUR 17 million is made in compensation for the transfer of the equity interest in Sany Automobile Hoisting Machinery Co., Ltd. The purchase will be carried out in accordance with the agreement of December 2021 at a purchase price of EUR 35.20 per share. The repurchase has no effect on the listing of PALFINGER AG shares. +++ ABOUT PALFINGER AG The international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the world’s leading producer of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,000 employees, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and service centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER takes on its customers’ challenges and creates added value. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitization along the entire production and value chain. PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2021 achieved record revenue of EUR 1.84 billion. In 2022, PALFINGER celebrates its 90th anniversary under the tagline “Celebrating the future since 1932.” Further inquiries: Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG T +43 662 2281-81100 | [1]h.roither @ palfinger.com Texts and accompanying images are available in the “News” section of [2] www.palfinger.ag, [3] www.palfinger.com. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Internet: www.palfinger.ag End of News EQS News Service 1383663 24.06.2022 References Visible links 1. h.roither @ palfinger.com 2. about:blank 3. about:blank