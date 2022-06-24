EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM’s Annual General Meeting approves all voting items on the agenda except item 5

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM's Annual General Meeting approves all voting items on the agenda except item 5 24.06.2022 / 14:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ ams OSRAM's Annual General Meeting approves all voting items on the agenda except item 5 Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (24 June 2022) – ams-OSRAM AG (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that in today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") all voting items on the agenda except item 5 were approved with majorities of the votes cast ranging from 100% to 77%. Agenda item 5 (Remuneration report) did not receive a majority of the votes cast. Following the AGM, the Supervisory Board of ams-OSRAM AG elected Dr. Margarete Haase as new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board as previously expected. ### About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com