EQS-DD: Andritz AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.06.2022 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Joachim │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Schönbeck │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────┐ │ Andritz AG │ └────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Derivative │ ├──────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Description: │ Allocation of call options on ANDRITZ shares │ └──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Stock options under the option program 2022 for executives; exercise │ │ period: May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2029, depending on the achievement of │ │ the following criteria: price performance, EBITA margin and accident │ │ frequency rate. The three criteria are independent of each other. │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────────┤ │ 38.80 EUR │ 37500.00 Units │ └───────────┴────────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 38.80 EUR │ 37500.00 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 23/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Internet: www.andritz.com End of News EQS News Service 76285 23.06.2022