EQS-AFR: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Release of Financial Reports Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Release of a Financial report 22.06.2022 / 17:45 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Kapsch TrafficCom AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.kapsch.net/ir/downloadcenter ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com End of News EQS News Service 1380797 22.06.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.kapsch.net/ir/downloadcenter