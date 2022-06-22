EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.06.2022 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Marc │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Grynberg │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────┐ │ Wienerberger AG │ └─────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000831706 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 21.8 EUR │ 5000 Units │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 21.8 EUR │ 5000 Units │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 20/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna │ ├───────┼────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 76329 22.06.2022