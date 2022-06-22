EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022 22-Jun-2022 / 14:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022, in accordance with the law, was held as a virtual annual general meeting to protect the participants. Staller Investments GmbH brought an action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting on the grounds that it should have been convened and held as an annual general meeting in person. VIG considers the lawsuit to be unfounded. Contact: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Investor Relations 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 Wolfgang Haas Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029 E-Mail: wolfgang.haas @ vig.com Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com All news releases are also available at [1] http://www.vig.com/ir. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000 Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000 E-mail: info @ vig.com Internet: www.vig.com ISIN: AT0000908504 WKN: A0ET17 Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX) Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1381381 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1381381 22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=473b4034850b93e799e84b5e8e99e19d&application_id=1381381&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news