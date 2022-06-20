EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S increases guidance for the current financial year 2022/23

EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S increases guidance for the current financial year 2022/23 20-Jun-2022 / 15:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AT&S increases guidance for the current financial year 2022/23 Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR Leoben –AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has essentially adjusted three of its assumptions regarding the future development within the current financial year: • The start-up of the new production capacities at the plant in Chongqing, China, is proceeding faster than previously expected and the update of customer orders shows a higher-quality product mix, which involves higher revenue and improved margins. • The Covid-related lockdown in Shanghai, China, had significantly lower negative effects on the Shanghai plant than expected in the company’s planning so far. • The expected exchange rate for the current year has been adjusted to 1.07 euros/US dollar (previously: 1.17 euros/US dollar) and 6.9 euros/RMB (previously: 7.5 euros/RMB). Therefore, AT&S anticipates that revenue of roughly € 2.2 billion will be generated in the financial year 2022/23 (previously: approx. € 2 billion). The expected EBITDA margin adjusted for start-up costs will increase to 27 to 30% (previously: 23 to 26%). The assumptions regarding start-up costs (€ 75 million) and the investment volume (€ 1,250 million) remain unchanged. The outlook is based on the assumption that the global economy will not enter a recession, no direct negative financial effects of the geopolitical upheavals will result from the war in Ukraine and the Covid situation in China will not lead to any long-term production downtimes. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 13,000 people. For further information please visit [1] www.ats.net Press contact: Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; [2]g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations contact: Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; [3]p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria [4] www.ats.net ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0 E-mail: ir @ ats.net Internet: www.ats.net ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02 WKN: 922230 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1379551 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1379551 20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1379551&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. g.reischl @ ats.net 3. p.gebhardt @ ats.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1379551&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news