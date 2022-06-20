EQS-PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 20.06.2022 / 12:38 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Vienna, 20 June 2022, 12:30 p.m.– Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 1. Issuer Rath Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Dr. Stephan Dörler Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Austria 4. Name of shareholder(s) - 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 13 June 2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights Total % of voting through Total of number of rights financial/other both in voting attached to instruments % (7.A + rights of shares (7.A) 7.B) issuer (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on 4.01 % 0.00 % 4.01 % 1 500 000 the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation A. Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000767306 60 133 0 4.01 % 0.00 % SUBTOTAL A 60 133 4.01 % B.1 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration date Exercise Number of voting % of voting Instruments Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBOTAL B.1 B.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of Instruments Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights SUBTOTAl B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity. No. Name Directly Shares held Financial/other instruments Total of controlled by directly (% held directly (% both No-r 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to – voting rights 10. Additional Information - Place, Date: Vienna, 20 June 2022 Sender: Rath AG, Walfischgasse 14, 1010 Vienna, Austria E-Mail: ir @ rath-group.com Website: www.rath-group.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 20.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Rath AG Walfischgasse 14 1010 Wien Austria Internet: www.rath-group.com End of News EQS News Service 1379229 20.06.2022