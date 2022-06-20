EQS-PVR: voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: voestalpine AG voestalpine AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 20.06.2022 / 11:05 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ MAJOR HOLDINGS NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SEC. 130 TO 134 BörseG 2018 10 June 2022 Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: voestalpine AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: U.S.A 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B ) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation on the date on 3.98 % 0.08 % 4.06 % 178 549 which threshold was 163 crossed / reached Position of previous 3.88 % 0.08 % 3.96 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situtation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (Sec Indirect (Sec 133 Direct (Sec Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG BörseG 2018) 130 BörseG) 133 BörseG) 2018) AT0000937503 7 100 973 3.98 % SUBTOTAL A 7 100 973 3.98 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec.131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Number of voting rights that % of instruments Date Period may be acquired if voting theinstrument is exercised rights Securities Lent n/a n/a 56 025 0.03 % SUBTOTAL B.1 56 025 0.03 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec 131 Abs. 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of instruments Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights CFDt n/a n/a Cash 88 497 0.05 % SUBTOTAL B.2 88 497 0.05 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other indstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Share held Financial/other Total controlled by directly instruments held of No. (%) directly (%) both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc 2 Black Rock 1 Holdco 2, Inc. 3 BlackRock Financial 2 Management, Inc 4 BlackRock 3 Hinternational Holdings, Inc. 5 BR Jersey 4 International Holdings L.P. 6 BlackRock Australia 5 Holdco Pty. Ltd. 7 BlackRock Investments 6 Management (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment 8 Management, LLC 10 BlackRock (Singapore) 5 Holdco Pte. Ltd. 11 BlackRock HK Holdco 10 Limited 12 BlackRock Asset 11 Management North Asia Limited 13 BlackRock Lux Finco 11 S.a.r.l. 14 BlackRock Japan 13 Holdings GK 15 BlackRock Japan Co., 14 Ltd. 16 BlackRock (Singapore) 10 Limited 17 BlackRock Holdco 3, 5 LLC 18 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 17 19 BlackRock Cayman West 18 Bay Finco Limited 20 BlackRock Cayman West 19 Bay IV Limited 21 BlackRock Group 20 Limited 22 BlackRock Finance 21 Europe Limited 23 BlackRock Investment 22 Management (UK) Limited 24 BlackRock 22 (Netherlands) B.V. 25 BlackRock Asset 24 Management Deutschland AG 26 BlackRock Advisors 22 (UK) Limited 27 BlackRock Capital 3 Holdings, Inc. 28 BlackRock Advisors, 27 LLC 29 BlackRock Canada 17 Holdings LP 30 BlackRock Canada 29 Holdings ULC 31 BlackRock Asset 30 Management Canada Limited 32 BlackRock Holdco 4, 3 LLC 33 BlackRock Holdco 6, 32 LLC 34 BlackRock Delaware 33 Holdings Inc. 35 BlackRock Fund 34 Advisors 36 BlackRock 34 Institutional Trust Company, National Association 37 Amethyst Intermediate 9 LLC 38 Aperico Holdings LLC 37 39 Aperico Group, LLC 38 9.In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting riths after general meeting: - is equivalent to – voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4 %. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 20.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.voestalpine.com End of News EQS News Service 1379219 20.06.2022